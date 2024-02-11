Homes.com Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Dan Levy & SNL's Heidi Gardner Have Done Your Home Work

Dan Levy and Heidi Gardner are helping people improve their homes in Homes.com’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The Schitt’s Creek alum and the SNL actress feature in the minute-long ad, which sees Dan take over the company for his great uncle.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a meeting of executives, Dan and Heidi show a video of them taking off in a Homes.com helicopter and visiting different neighborhoods.

The commercial also features a surprise appearance from Lil’ Wayne, as the rapper teaches a classroom full of kids.

“You got Wheezy for this?” Heidi says. “Exciting, right?” Dan replies.

At the end, an enormous champagne cork blasts through the meeting room, and Jeff Goldblum voices his approval.

Watch the full Homes.com Super Bowl commercial here…