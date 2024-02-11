Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 7:53 pm

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Bradley Cooper & Mom, 'Suits' Guys & More Audition for Magenta Status Spokesperson

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Bradley Cooper & Mom, 'Suits' Guys & More Audition for Magenta Status Spokesperson

There was a mini-Suits reunion, an adorable mother-son moment and so much more going down in the star-studded T-Mobile commercial, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11).

The minute-long commercial featured appearance from a multitude of celebrities, and all of them auditioned to qualify for T-Mobile’s Magenta Status.

Who all was in it?

Keep reading to find out more…

Suits costars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht got back together for a cute joint audition, and Bradley Cooper linked up with his proud mom Gloria.

Others who vied for a spot in the VIP club included Laura Dern, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

However, there was a twist: You don’t need to audition to join the club!

This is one of the most jam-packed commercials to air during tonight’s game. Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Press play on the star-studded T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: T-Mobile
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl Commercials, Bradley Cooper, Common, Donald Faison, Gabriel Macht, Gloria Campano, gloria cooper, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Dern, Patrick J. Adams, Super Bowl Commercials, Zach Braff