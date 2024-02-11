T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Bradley Cooper & Mom, 'Suits' Guys & More Audition for Magenta Status Spokesperson

There was a mini-Suits reunion, an adorable mother-son moment and so much more going down in the star-studded T-Mobile commercial, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11).

The minute-long commercial featured appearance from a multitude of celebrities, and all of them auditioned to qualify for T-Mobile’s Magenta Status.

Who all was in it?

Keep reading to find out more…

Suits costars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht got back together for a cute joint audition, and Bradley Cooper linked up with his proud mom Gloria.

Others who vied for a spot in the VIP club included Laura Dern, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

However, there was a twist: You don’t need to audition to join the club!

This is one of the most jam-packed commercials to air during tonight’s game. Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Press play on the star-studded T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial below…