Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 7:50 pm

E*Trade Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Babies Play Pickleball & Talk Saving for Retirement!

E*Trade Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Babies Play Pickleball & Talk Saving for Retirement!

A pair of babies hit the pickleball court in the E*TRADE commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl!

The adorable little tikes faced off against adults as they talked about retirement planning.

“So this is pickleball?” one baby said.

The other responded, “It’s basically tennis for babies, but for adults.”

Keep reading to watch the Super Bowl advert…

“We got nothing to worry about,” the first baby says later. “With E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, we’re ready for whatever gets served up.”

Then, the adult male says, “Dude, you gotta work on your trash talk.”

Baby No 2 quips back, “I’d rather work on saving for retirement.”

Baby No 1 responded, “Or college, since you like to get schooled. That was a pretty good burn, right?” LOL!

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!
