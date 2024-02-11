E*Trade Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Babies Play Pickleball & Talk Saving for Retirement!

A pair of babies hit the pickleball court in the E*TRADE commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl!

The adorable little tikes faced off against adults as they talked about retirement planning.

“So this is pickleball?” one baby said.

The other responded, “It’s basically tennis for babies, but for adults.”

“We got nothing to worry about,” the first baby says later. “With E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, we’re ready for whatever gets served up.”

Then, the adult male says, “Dude, you gotta work on your trash talk.”

Baby No 2 quips back, “I’d rather work on saving for retirement.”

Baby No 1 responded, “Or college, since you like to get schooled. That was a pretty good burn, right?” LOL!

