Coors Light Super Bowl Commercial 2024: LL Cool J Drives the Ice Train, Lainey Wilson Gets Chilled

LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson are teaming up for a new commercial!

The two musicians star in the new Coors Light ad that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the commercial, LL is the conductor of Coors Light’s “Ice Train” and rides right by Lainey on a shoot with a horse to save a couple from an awkward party.

Keep reading to find out more…“I don’t get to dress up in a conductor’s outfit that much. You know what I mean?” LL joked with People about the commercial. “So I look forward to putting on my conductor’s outfit and having fun with that funny shaped hat and all that, and it’ll be fun. I love it. I think it’s great.”

