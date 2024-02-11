‘Twisters’ Trailer: Glen Powell & Daisy Edger-Jones Star in ‘Twister’ Sequel - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming Twisters movie just debuted!

The disaster movie’s first look was unveiled during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), featuring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, among others.

Universal Studios touts the film is an “adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

Check out the trailer and find out more inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Also starring in the new film are Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka and Nik Dodani.

Twisters debuts in theaters on July 19th!

ICYMI: See what Glen said about the upcoming movie and whether or not it’s a continuation of the original Twister movie.