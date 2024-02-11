Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 7:32 pm

Martin Scorsese's Full UFO Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for Squarespace: Hello Down There!

Martin Scorsese's Full UFO Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for Squarespace: Hello Down There!

Martin Scorsese is spying some UFOs in Squarespace’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 81-year-old legendary filmmaker appeared in the ad, which sees aliens land on Earth.

Masses of people look on as giant flying saucers occupied by aliens permeate the sky. Everyone then gets a message reading: “Hello Down There” on their phone.

Toward the end of the commercial, Martin appears seated in the backseat of a car. He receives the message from the aliens on his tablet, then looks out his window at the UFOs.

“I told you to take Broadway. This always happens!” he tells the driver.

We love to see Martin being so relatable during a crisis!

If you missed it, Martin Scorsese shared his thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Oscars snub!

You can watch the full Squarespace Super Bowl commercial here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl Commercials, Martin Scorsese, Super Bowl Commercials