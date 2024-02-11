Martin Scorsese's Full UFO Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for Squarespace: Hello Down There!

Martin Scorsese is spying some UFOs in Squarespace’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 81-year-old legendary filmmaker appeared in the ad, which sees aliens land on Earth.

Masses of people look on as giant flying saucers occupied by aliens permeate the sky. Everyone then gets a message reading: “Hello Down There” on their phone.

Toward the end of the commercial, Martin appears seated in the backseat of a car. He receives the message from the aliens on his tablet, then looks out his window at the UFOs.

“I told you to take Broadway. This always happens!” he tells the driver.

We love to see Martin being so relatable during a crisis!

If you missed it, Martin Scorsese shared his thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Oscars snub!

You can watch the full Squarespace Super Bowl commercial here…