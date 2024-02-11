Arnold Schwarzenegger's State Farm Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Neighbaaa or Neighbor?!

State Farm just debuted their highly-anticipated new Super Bowl commercial!

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the insurance company’s new ad that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Arnold is State Farm’s new spokesman, but he has some trouble trying to say the company’s catchphrase, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Instead, Arnold keeps saying “Neighbaaa.”

Keep reading to find out more…After several failed attempts at Arnold trying to say “Neighbor,” producers then decide to bring in Danny DeVito to say the line.

When they watch the premiere of the commercial in a theater, Arnold calls out Danny, saying, “You are a backstabbaa.”

“I am a backstabbER,” Danny corrects him.

