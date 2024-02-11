Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 7:30 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger's State Farm Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Neighbaaa or Neighbor?!

Arnold Schwarzenegger's State Farm Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Neighbaaa or Neighbor?!

State Farm just debuted their highly-anticipated new Super Bowl commercial!

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the insurance company’s new ad that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Arnold is State Farm’s new spokesman, but he has some trouble trying to say the company’s catchphrase, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Instead, Arnold keeps saying “Neighbaaa.”

Keep reading to find out more…After several failed attempts at Arnold trying to say “Neighbor,” producers then decide to bring in Danny DeVito to say the line.

When they watch the premiere of the commercial in a theater, Arnold calls out Danny, saying, “You are a backstabbaa.”

“I am a backstabbER,” Danny corrects him.

Check out all of the other commercials that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl Commercials, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Super Bowl Commercials