Reese's Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Caramel Big Cup Gets Dramatic Reactions - Watch Now!

Reese’s has debuted their very dramatic new commercial!

The candy brand aired their new commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Reese’s announces that they are making a big change to their beloved peanut butter cup, which causes a major uproar in a living room filled with people with one man dunking his head in a pot of chili while a woman jumps out of a window.

Keep reading to find out more…The announcer then reveals that they’re adding a “delicious layer of caramel” to the peanut butter cup, which excites the group, and the woman jumps back in through the window.

However, when it’s announced that they’re only making “a few of them,” the group is upset again, and an elderly woman body slams onto a coffee table.

It’s then announced that they’re actually making a “millions” of these new Reese’s, and they are also keeping the traditional peanut butter cup, which excites the group and a dog starts hula hooping.

