TurboTax Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Quinta Brunson Launches Contest for $1 Million

Quinta Brunson is starring in a new commercial!

The 34-year-old Abbott Elementary creator and star appears in TurboTax’s new ad directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, Quinta chats with Connie, a tax expert, about the best ways to save money during tax season.

Keep reading to find out more…At first, Quinta asks some practical questions regarding deductions and working in multiple states or countries, but then asks if she can write off “like a million nachos.”

The commercial also features a QR coat that leads to a “Super Bowl File” that people can enter for a chance to win $1 million in a sweepstakes!

