Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Jennifer Aniston Forgets David Schwimmer, More Celebs Become Forgetful Too!

Uber Eats’ 2024 Super Bowl commercial might be one of the most talked about of the 2024 Super Bowl based on how many celeb cameos there are!

We’re breaking down the hilarious commercial here!

The big game advertisement features Jennifer Aniston reuniting with Friends co-star David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll, and Usher.

The commercial is all about being forgetful, and these stars all seem to be forgetting quite a bit. Jennifer totally forgets who David is, Victoria can’t remember the name of the Spice Girls, Jelly Roll thinks his face tattoos are fake, and Usher can’t remember he is performing in the halftime show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Jen! Hey!” David says in the commercial while going in for a hug. Jennifer stops him from hugging her and says, “Have we met?”

David responds, “Well, we worked together for ten years.”

“Ten years? You were great,” Jennifer says, before David responds, “You still don’t know, do you?”

Jennifer walks away and says, “Like I’d forget ten years of my life,” clearly still not really remembering. David then says, “I hate this town.”

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!