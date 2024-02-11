Jeff Goldblum in Apartments.com Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Giant Ant Aliens Want a Place to Rent

Jeff Goldblum is starring in a new Super Bowl commercial!

The 71-year-old actor appeared in Apartments.com’s new ad that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the commercial, Jeff helps two giant alien ants look for a new place to live after arriving on Earth.

Keep reading to find out more…One alien tells Jeff that they’re looking for a two bedroom apartment, so their mom has some place to stay, but the second alien doesn’t like that and says they’re only looking for a one bedroom place.

“I like these guys,” Jeff then says.

Also during the Super Bowl, the first trailer for Jeff‘s highly-anticipated new movie Wicked was released! You can watch it here.

Check out all of the other commercials that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl here!