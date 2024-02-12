Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 6:05 pm

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers Revealed By Reality Steve

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers Revealed By Reality Steve

If you don’t feel like waiting until the end of the season to find out who wins Joey Graziadei‘s edition of The Bachelor, you’re in luck because Reality Steve already has spoilers.

Recent seasons of Bachelor Nation shows haven’t been fully spoiled by the infamous blogger this quickly, though Steve has often had spoilers for most of the season in advance.

Reality Steve has given fans a detailed look at what will happen this season thanks to his inside sources. This comes as no surprise since the popular reality TV blogger is well-known for being the ultimate spoiler king of Bachelor Nation.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens, feel free to read through the post and get the details on what is going to happen each week on the reality show!

Browse through the slideshow to find out who wins Joey’s heart…

Photos: ABC
Posted to: EG, Extended, Joey Graziadei, Reality Steve, Slideshow, Television, The Bachelor