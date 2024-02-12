'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Cast Members Are Expected to Return!

Ghosts is coming back this week!

The hit TV show, adapted for American audiences for CBS from the British series of the same name, first arrived stateside in 2021, with a second season that aired in 2022.

The show focuses on married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

We know that it’s officially coming back on Thursday (February 15) at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS! We also know who is expected to return for the next season.

Find out who is returning for Ghosts Season 3…