Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 6:12 pm

'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Cast Members Are Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Cast Members Are Expected to Return!

Ghosts is coming back this week!

The hit TV show, adapted for American audiences for CBS from the British series of the same name, first arrived stateside in 2021, with a second season that aired in 2022.

The show focuses on married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

We know that it’s officially coming back on Thursday (February 15) at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS! We also know who is expected to return for the next season.

Find out who is returning for Ghosts Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Asher Grodman, Brandon Scott Jones, CBS, Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler, Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, Sheila Carrasco, Slideshow, Television, Utkarsh Ambudkar