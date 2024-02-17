Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Moving In Together was 'Natural,' Actor 'Found His Spark Again' With First Serious Girlfriend Since Divorce

An insider is opening up about Brad Pitt‘s relationship with Ines De Ramon following a report that they moved in together.

Earlier this week it was reported that the 60-year-old Oscar winner and his girlfriend had taken the exciting new step in their relationship.

An insider opened up about what inspired the decision for their move. They also revealed how the relationship, Brad‘s first serious one since splitting from Angelina Jolie, has been good for him.

An insider explained to People that the decision for Brad and Ines to life together was “natural.”

“They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the explained.

They added that Brad “couldn’t be happier.”

“With Ines, he found his spark again,” they explained. “It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.”

Brad and Ines have been publicly linked since November 2022.

They celebrated a special event together late last year.