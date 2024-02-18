Top Stories
Female Movie Star Nominees Rachel Zegler & Halle Bailey Look Gorgeous at People's Choice Awards 2024

Female Movie Star Nominees Rachel Zegler & Halle Bailey Look Gorgeous at People's Choice Awards 2024

Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey look absolutely stunning at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!

The event is being held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Both actresses are nominated for Female Movie Star of the Year. Rachel‘s performance as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes earned her the recognition, while Halle‘s performance as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie made her nomination well deserved!

Rachel was also nominated for Action Movie Star of the Year – and won!

See the full list of 2024 People’s Choice Awards nominees!

FYI: Rachel is wearing a custom Dior dress, bag, and shoes and Nadine Aysoy jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards…
