Jennifer Aniston Honors Adam Sandler at People's Choice Awards 2024 Before Winning an Award Herself!

Jennifer Aniston helped honor her longtime friend Adam Sandler at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and she also won an award herself!

The 55-year-old actress presented her Murder Mystery co-star with the People’s Icon Award at the event on Sunday (February 18) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Adam was joined at the event by his wife Jackie and joked on stage that he thought he was getting the People’s Sexiest Man Alive honor.

Later in the night, Jennifer won the award for the Drama TV Star of the Year for her work on The Morning Show, beating out her co-star Reese Witherspoon, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, Outer Banks‘ Chase Stokes, and The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress, Saint Laurent sandals, and vintage jewelry. Adam is wearing Brioni.