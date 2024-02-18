Icon Award Recipient Lenny Kravitz & More Music Stars Dazzle at People's Choice Awards 2024

The musicians have arrived at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!

The event is being held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif. with Simu Liu taking over hosting duties for the first time.

Lenny Kravitz, who is set to receive the Music Icon Award during the show, headlines the music industry’s attendees.

Other music nominees in the house include Billie Eilish, Ice Spice, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Coi Leray.

Ice Spice, and Coi are nominated for New Artist of the Year. Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” duet with Nicki Minaj is up for Collaboration Song of the Year.

Billie is nominated for Pop Artist of the Year and TV Performance of the Year. Kane is up for Male Country Artist of the Year. Lainey is nominated for Female Country Artist and Female Artist of the Year.

FYI: Lenny is wearing a Balenciaga blazer, Chrome Hearts jewelry, and Rick Owens glasses. Ice Spice is wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana and Levian jewels. Coi is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.

