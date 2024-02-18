MCU Stars Kathryn Hahn & Tom Hiddleston Meet Up at People's Choice Awards 2024

Kathryn Hahn and Tom Hiddleston snap a pic together at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The two Marvel stars, who have not been in the same project, met up inside the event as they were both in attendance.

Kathryn stepped out as she is set to present an award, while Tom is a nominee.

Kathryn‘s movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nominated for Movie of the Year, while Tom is up for Male TV Star of the Year for his work on Loki, which won the award for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year. Congratulations!

This year’s show is also being hosted by fellow MCU star Simu Liu, while another star from the universe, Jeremy Renner, presented an award early on in the night. Plus, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s JB Smoove is also presenting. What a Marvel-filled night!

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Ronald van der Kemp dress with Roger Vivier shoes. Tom is wearing Ralph Lauren.

Check out more photos of Kathryn Hahn and Tom Hiddleston at the PCAs in the gallery…