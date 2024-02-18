Host Simu Liu Joins 'Barbie' Co-Stars at People's Choice Awards 2024

Simu Liu has arrived to host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and some of his Barbie co-stars are joining him!

The show is held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Simu will be hosting the awards show for the very first time. He brought his girlfriend Allison Hsu as his date to the big occasion!

Other Barbie stars in attendance include America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, and Scott Evans.

Director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not present at the People’s Choice Awards, as they attended the BAFTA Awards in London earlier in the day.

Simu and America took the opportunity to pose for a few photos together on the carpet!

If you weren’t aware, Barbie is nominated for Movie of the Year, as well as seven other awards! See the full list of nominations.

FYI: Simu is wearing a Fernando Jorge necklace. Ariana is wearing Balmain, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the Barbie cast at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards…

