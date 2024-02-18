Top Stories
BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles &amp; What Changed Their Minds

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles & What Changed Their Minds

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Sun, 18 February 2024 at 7:47 pm

Host Simu Liu Joins 'Barbie' Co-Stars at People's Choice Awards 2024

Host Simu Liu Joins 'Barbie' Co-Stars at People's Choice Awards 2024

Simu Liu has arrived to host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and some of his Barbie co-stars are joining him!

The show is held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Simu will be hosting the awards show for the very first time. He brought his girlfriend Allison Hsu as his date to the big occasion!

Other Barbie stars in attendance include America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, and Scott Evans.

Director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not present at the People’s Choice Awards, as they attended the BAFTA Awards in London earlier in the day.

Simu and America took the opportunity to pose for a few photos together on the carpet!

If you weren’t aware, Barbie is nominated for Movie of the Year, as well as seven other awards! See the full list of nominations.

FYI: Simu is wearing a Fernando Jorge necklace. Ariana is wearing Balmain, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the Barbie cast at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice01
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice02
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice03
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice04
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice05
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice06
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice07
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice08
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice09
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice10
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice11
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice12
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice13
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice14
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice15
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice16
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice17
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice18
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice19
barbie costars red carpet peoples choice20

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 People's Choice Awards, Alexandra Shipp, Allison Hsu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie, Peoples' Choice Awards, Scott Evans, Simu Liu