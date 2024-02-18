Top Stories
Sun, 18 February 2024 at 8:03 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington & More Attend People's Choice Awards 2024

Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone and Camilla Luddington looked gorgeous on the carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Grey’s Anatomy stars were joined by several of their co-stars on the green carpet at the awards show ceremony!

Also stepping out from the cast were Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Anthony Hill.

Grey’s Anatomy is nominated for Show of the Year and Drama Show of the Year!

On the carpet, the cast teased the upcoming return of Jessica Capshaw as Arizona.

Other stars in attendance included Ginny & Georgia‘s Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry and Katie Douglas. They are also up for Drama Show of the Year.

FYI: Brianne is wearing a Silvia Tcherassi dress. Katie is wearing Etro.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Grey’s Anatomy and Ginny & Georgia stars at the People’s Choice Awards…
