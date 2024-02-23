Chloe Bennet & Charles Melton Call Off Their Relationship After Less Than a Year

Chloe Bennet and Charles Melton have reportedly called things off.

The 33-year-old May December actor and 31-year-old actress, best known for her starring role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., were confirmed to be an item in May 2023.

A new report suggests that they split up, and their relationship actually ended a while ago.

TMZ reported that Chloe and Charles separated at the end of last year. The outlet noted that they seemingly “fizzled out” and that it was a mutual decision to end things.

Chloe and Charles never made their red carpet debut and were not often spotted out in public. They were only photographed together once – attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Los Angeles back in August.

We wish the former couple well as they move on!

Charles had fans wondering about his relationship status when he made a string of solo appearances on the red carpet in early 2024. For instance, he rocked a colorful suit at the Critics Choice Awards.

