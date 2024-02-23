Is Trevante Rhodes Single or Married? All About the 'Mea Culpa' Actor's Personal Life

Trevante Rhodes is starring in the new Netflix movie Mea Culpa and you might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 34-year-old actor had his big break in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight and he’s also known for his work in movies like Bird Box, 12 Strong, The Predator, and Candy Cane Lane.

Before becoming an actor, Trevante was a competitive athlete in track and field, but an ACL injury ended his college athletic career.

So, what’s going on in Trevante‘s personal life?

It’s unclear if Trevante currently has a special someone in his life, either or girlfriend or a wife. It was previously reported back in 2019 that he became engaged to model Mara Wright, but we never heard any details about their relationship after that point.

Mara is now the mother of a young son, but it’s unclear if Trevante is the father.

We do know that Trevante does have a son though.

In a March 2023 with Rolling Stone to promote his movie Bruiser, Trevante talked about fatherhood in relation to the project.

“This piece is dedicated to my son. Speaking more so to the end of the movie, because people are confused about the open-ended concept, me being both Malcolm and Porter in one, I’ll fight to the death for my son. I have no idea what it’s like to not have that profound sense of love for the person you brought into this world. Time and attention and intention. Follow suit fellas, please,” he said.

