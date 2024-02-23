Wendy Williams Lifetime Documentary Will Air Despite Lawsuit

Lifetime’s Wendy Williams documentary is still set to premiere this weekend.

On Thursday, a press release confirmed that Wendy, 59, has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary chronicling the former Wendy Williams Show host’s health struggles over the years is set to premiere on Saturday (February 24). However, Wendy‘s guardian Sabrina Morrissey filed a lawsuit against the channel’s parent company A&E attempting to halt the premiere, TMZ reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (February 23), a judge ruled that Lifetime’s documentary will still air despite the lawsuit. A hearing is set to take place next week, per Us Weekly.

Where Is Wendy Williams? is a two-part film in which the talk show host will open up about her relationship with fame and family and address her struggles with money and alcohol amongst other things.

Watch the trailer here.

If you haven’t seen, read the statement issued by Wendy Williams‘ family concerning the television icon’s health struggles.