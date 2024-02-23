Top Stories
Fri, 23 February 2024 at 5:40 pm

Gigi Hadid & Solange Knowles' Son Julez Smith Hit the Runway for Versace Fashion Show in Milan

Gigi Hadid & Solange Knowles' Son Julez Smith Hit the Runway for Versace Fashion Show in Milan

Gigi Hadid is slaying the Versace runway.

The 28-year-old model strutted her way down the catwalk for the fashion show from designer Donatella Versace held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

Gigi was seen wearing a black sheer, collared dress with black latex gloves and sharp eye makeup as she walked in the show alongside fellow models Amelia Gray, Imaan Hammam, and Julez Smith (who is the son of Solange Knowles).

Last week, Julez, 19, made his modeling debut walking in the LUAR show during New York Fashion Week and his aunt Beyoncé attended the show to support him!

Find out how Gigi and boyfriend Bradley Cooper celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Gigi Hadid and the other models on the runway…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amelia Gray, Daniel Smith, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam