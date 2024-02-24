Idris Elba Curses at SAG Awards 2024, Reveals Netflix Is Allowing Swear Words!

Idris Elba was the first presenter of the night at the SAG Awards and he revealed Netflix’s swearing policy.

The 51-year-old actor looked so handsome on stage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Idris kicked off the night and basically acted like the host by giving a small monologue.

During his speech, Idris said the F-word and told the nominees that they’re allowed to curse while accepting awards thanks to the show streaming on Netflix instead of airing on television.

Watch part of his monologue below!