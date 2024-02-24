Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & America Ferrera Bring 'Barbie' to SAG Awards 2024

The cast of Barbie has arrived at the 2024 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles!

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, looked anything but stereotypical in a black dress with a large pink train. She wore her hair in glam waves and was all smiles on the carpet.

Ryan Gosling, up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, opted for a pastel-hued suit. America Ferrera selected a black dress with white off-the-shoulder straps. She was joined by husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Fellow Barbie stars Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Rhea Perlman were also on the red carpet. We’ve got pics of them in the gallery!

The cast is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Check out all of the nominees here.

FYI: Margot is wearing Schiaparelli FW20 Couture. Ryan is wearing Gucci. America is wearing a Dior dress, Stewart Weitzman shoes, Debeers jewelry and carring a Tyler Ellis clutch. Michael is wearing Todd Snyder. Issa is wearing Suzanne Kalan.

