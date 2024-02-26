Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift &amp; Paparazzo in Sydney

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 9:53 pm

Kate Winslet Shows Up in Style at 'The Regime' New York Premiere

Kate Winslet Shows Up in Style at 'The Regime' New York Premiere

Kate Winslet and the stars of HBO’s The Regime are celebrating the show’s premiere!

The event was held on Monday (February 26) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Kate was joined by co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Guillaume Gallienne.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Regime: “The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.”

Watch the trailer here!

The limited series premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, March 3.

FYI: Kate is wearing Sophie Bille Brahe earings.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from The Regime premiere in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
the regime stars at nyc premiere01
the regime stars at nyc premiere02
the regime stars at nyc premiere03
the regime stars at nyc premiere04
the regime stars at nyc premiere05
the regime stars at nyc premiere06
the regime stars at nyc premiere07
the regime stars at nyc premiere08
the regime stars at nyc premiere09
the regime stars at nyc premiere10
the regime stars at nyc premiere11
the regime stars at nyc premiere12
the regime stars at nyc premiere13
the regime stars at nyc premiere14
the regime stars at nyc premiere15
the regime stars at nyc premiere16
the regime stars at nyc premiere17
the regime stars at nyc premiere18
the regime stars at nyc premiere19
the regime stars at nyc premiere20
the regime stars at nyc premiere21
the regime stars at nyc premiere22
the regime stars at nyc premiere23
the regime stars at nyc premiere24

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Guillaume Gallienne, Kate Winslet, Martha Plimpton, Television, The Regime