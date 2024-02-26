Kate Winslet Shows Up in Style at 'The Regime' New York Premiere

Kate Winslet and the stars of HBO’s The Regime are celebrating the show’s premiere!

The event was held on Monday (February 26) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Kate was joined by co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Guillaume Gallienne.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Regime: “The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.”

Watch the trailer here!

The limited series premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, March 3.

FYI: Kate is wearing Sophie Bille Brahe earings.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from The Regime premiere in New York…