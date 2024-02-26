Reba McEntire Responds to Reports She's Leaving 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire is addressing all of the rumors and reports about her future on The Voice.

Over the past few days, there have been a lot of headlines claiming that the 69-year-old country music icon is leaving the NBC singing competition series.

Following all of the reports, Reba spoke out to set the record straight.

Keep reading to find out more…Taking to her Twitter on Sunday (February 25), Reba confirmed that she is not leaving The Voice.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” Reba tweeted. “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

After appearing on Season 23 of The Voice as a mega mentor, Reba returned for Season 24 as a full-time coach, and is back for Season 25, which is currently airing on NBC. She also appeared on Season 1 as a battle advisor.

