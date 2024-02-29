2 K-Pop Groups Have Disbanded in 2024 So Far

K-Pop is a tough industry!

Over the past few months, we’ve seen many of our favorite boy bands and girl groups sadly disband.

The reasons vary greatly – from members deciding to move on past their exclusive contracts and explore new avenues like acting, modeling and solo music careers, to agencies simply deciding that they are no longer moving forward with the groups due to poor performance.

In 2024, we’ve already seen two groups sadly disband so far – and several more have their contracts expiring this year.

