Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Is Married, Identity of Pitcher's Wife Currently Unknown

Surprise! Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani just announced that he’s married!

The 29-year-old superstar pitcher – who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December – shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

He wrote, “Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.”

Who did he marry? Well, Shohei has decided to keep that information private as of right now.

CNN is reporting that Shohei asked the media to not try and reach out to his friends and family, and that he’d be addressing the press on Friday (March 1).

The beloved baseball player, who has been compared to the legendary Babe Ruth, signed a historic $700 million contract with the Dodgers a few months ago, which marked the biggest payday in baseball history.