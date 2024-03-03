Caitlin Clark Becomes NCAA Basketball's All-Time Leading Scorer

Caitlin Clark has made history!

The 22-year-old senior Iowa Hawkeyes player has made her mark as one of NCAA basketball’s best athletes.

Caitlin had one major milestone to reach before she heads to the WNBA.

Keep reading to find out more…

During Sunday’s (March 3) game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Caitlin became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, passing Pete Maravich, who held the record for 53 years.

Before Sunday’s game, Caitlin was 18 points shy of the achievement. She ended the contest with a total of 35 points.

The star broke the record with a free throw just before the end of the second quarter. The Hawkeyes went on to win the game by a score of 93-83.

Caitlin‘s career total of 3,650 points sets a new standard in the sport!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Caitlin.

“CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!! 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣. 🙏🏾🫡👑,” he wrote.

In other basketball news, LeBron James just reached another NBA milestone!

Watch the moment Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA basketball scoring record here…