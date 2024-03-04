Carly Pearce Responds to Speculation She's Feuding with Maren Morris Over Ryan Hurd Song

Carly Pearce is setting the record straight on her new duet with Ryan Hurd.

Carly, 33, and Ryan, 37, recently collaborated for an upcoming duet of Tom Petty‘s “Breakdown,” which will be featured on a tribute album to the late rock star.

After fans learned that Carly is collaborating with Maren Morris‘ ex-husband, many believed that the two two country music singers were feuding.

On Monday (March 4), Carly responded to speculation that the duet with Ryan was “shade” towards Maren, 33.

Keep reading to find out more…“Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond. Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs,” Carly tweeted about Ryan, who finalized his divorce from Maren in January 2024 after five years of marriage.

“I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist,” Carly explained. “STOP making something out of nothing!”

Fans were also quick to notice last year that shortly after Maren released her song “The Tree” about leaving country music behind last year, Carly unfollowed her on Instagram.

Carly and Ryan‘s duet will appear on the Tom Petty tribute album, which will be released on May 31.

Maren recently shared some very rare comments about her split from Ryan.