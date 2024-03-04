Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 7:54 pm

HBO Reveals 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Premiere Date; Cast Revealed with Three Popular Actors Not Returning

Continue Here »

HBO Reveals 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Premiere Date; Cast Revealed with Three Popular Actors Not Returning

HBO has announced some exciting news about the second season of House of the Dragon!

Season two of the Game of Thrones prequel series is expected to be released in June 2024, though we don’t have a specific date just yet, according to Variety.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

HBO confirmed that 16 actors are reprising their roles in season two and four new cast members were announced. Three fan-favorite actors from season one were left off the list as expected, even though fans were hoping they would still return. (And no, we’re not talking about actors whose characters died!)

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO
Posted to: EG, Emily Carey, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Ewan Mitchell, Extended, Fabien Frankel, HBO, House of the Dragon, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Slideshow, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Television, Tom Glynn-Carney