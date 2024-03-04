HBO Reveals 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Premiere Date; Cast Revealed with Three Popular Actors Not Returning

HBO has announced some exciting news about the second season of House of the Dragon!

Season two of the Game of Thrones prequel series is expected to be released in June 2024, though we don’t have a specific date just yet, according to Variety.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

HBO confirmed that 16 actors are reprising their roles in season two and four new cast members were announced. Three fan-favorite actors from season one were left off the list as expected, even though fans were hoping they would still return. (And no, we’re not talking about actors whose characters died!)

