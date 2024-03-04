Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 8:41 pm

Jack Black & Awkwafina Are Ready to Fight at 'Kung Fu Panda 4' L.A. Red Carpet Premiere!

Jack Black and Awkwafina give their best fighting pose while walking the red carpet at their Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere!

The actors led the red carpet arrivals at the afternoon event on Sunday (March 3) at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were co-stars Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan, Lori Tan Chinn, and Ronny Chieng, as well as director Mike Mitchell.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released in theaters on March 8. The first three movies in the franchise have grossed over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office and spawned several TV specials and series.

See all of the actors not returning for the upcoming movie.

FYI: Awkwafina is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from the premiere…
Photos: Getty
