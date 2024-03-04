Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 8:51 pm

Jamie Foxx Says He'll Explain His 2023 Health Scare 'In a Funny Way'

Jamie Foxx Says He'll Explain His 2023 Health Scare 'In a Funny Way'

Jamie Foxx is planning to open up about his recent health scare.

Back in April 2023, the 56-year-old actor suffered a medical emergency that halted production on his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action. As of now, Jamie has not explained what happened to him, however, he took the opportunity to debunk some rumors in July 2023.

Jamie attended the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon on Sunday (March 3) in Los Angeles. There, he spoke to the audience after receiving the AAFCA’s Producers Award alongside his production partner Datari Turner.

At the event, Jamie was supported by Courtney B. Vance, Nia Long, and Jurnee Smollett.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” the Django Unchained star said about his health scare, per Variety. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

Jamie continued, “It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.”

In case you missed it, Jamie Foxx has returned to filming Back in Action, and his co-star Cameron Diaz reacted to the “crazy” rumors about him.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jamie Foxx at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon…
