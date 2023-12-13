'Kung Fu Panda 4' Cast Revealed: 4 Returning Stars, 3 Actors Join & 7 Stars Are Not Reprising Roles

Kung Fu Panda 4 is on the way!

The fourth film in the hit franchise, which was first announced over a year ago, will be hitting theaters on March 8th, and the casting and trailer were just revealed.

This installment sees Po, the Dragon Warrior, who faces a new challenge when destiny calls him to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Lacking spiritual leadership knowledge, he must quickly train a new Dragon Warrior. Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress, Chameleon, seeks Po’s Staff of Wisdom to resurrect defeated villains. Po teams up with a crafty fox thief, Zhen, forming an unlikely duo to protect their home from Chameleon’s threat and discovering heroes in unexpected places.

In the upcoming movie, there will be some familiar voices, some new voices and quite a few that will not be back.

