Ty Pennington Shares Health Update After Undergoing Emergency Surgery Last Year

Ty Pennington is sharing an update on his health following last year’s medical emergency.

Back in July 2023, the 59-year-old Rock the Block host rushed to the hospital after he was having difficulty breathing. While there, doctors found an abscess in the back of his throat and he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Now eight months after the health scare, Ty is sharing an update on how he’s doing.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m great,” Ty shared with Entertainment Tonight. “You know what’s great is if you almost die, you get so much attention. It feels so nice to be that loved.”

He jokingly added, “I’m planning another one…No, I’m kidding!”

Ty then recalled driving to the hospital at 4 in the morning in the intentions of getting a steroid to help whatever blockage was in his throat. However, he quickly learned that he would have to be flown to Denver, Colo. for an emergency surgery, which he says was “very dramatic.”

Next thing he knew, Ty was waking up in the hospital with tubes in his throat.

Ty went on to say that the scary situation put things into perspective for him.

“It made me realize you just don’t know when your timecard’s gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest,” Ty shared. “I mean that’s why the 60s is gonna be like time to start doing everything and that’s what I love about being part of these projects because I think we all want to make sure we’ve done things to be remembered.”

