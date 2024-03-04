Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 9:44 pm

Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Photos Revealed - See Her 'Pink Friday 2' Tour Costumes!

Nicki Minaj officially kicked off the Pink Friday 2 World Tour over the weekend and you can see all the photos from her first show here!

The Queen of Hip-Hop wears a bunch of different costumes throughout the show and she’s scheduled to perform over 50 shows around the world across the next five months.

Setlist highlights included 13 live debuts from songs across her discography, fan-favorite classics like “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” “Chun-Li” and several hits performed for the first time in years including “Right Thru Me,” “Save Me,” and “Here I Am.”

Make sure to check out the full set list from opening night!

Special guest Monica also took the stage to perform hits like “Angel of Mine,” “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days),” and “Before You Walk Out of My Life.”

Browse through the gallery for more than 60 photos from Nicki Minaj’s concert…
