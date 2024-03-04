Daniel Day-Lewis' Friend Gives Retirement Update, Reveals If He'll Ever Return to Acting

One of Daniel Day-Lewis‘ longtime directors is speaking out about the actor’s retirement.

If you didn’t know, the 66-year-old There Will Be Blood star ended his distinguished Hollywood career in June 2017.

Jim Sheridan directed three of Daniel‘s other films: 1989′s My Left Foot, 1993′s In the Name of the Father, and 1997′s The Boxer.

In a new interview, Jim revealed if he sees the three-time Oscar winner ever coming out of retirement.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He says he’s done. I keep talking to him,” the filmmaker told ScreenDaily. “I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else. He opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he’s so good.”

Read what Daniel had to say about why he quit acting.

Back in January, Daniel Day-Lewis made a rare public appearance to honor Martin Scorsese!