Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 2:57 pm

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote on Super Tuesday, Avoids Endorsing Any Candidates

Taylor Swift is encouraging her fans to vote on this Super Tuesday, though she is avoiding endorsing any of the candidates.

The 34-year-old singer put out a bipartisan message on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning (March 5), telling fans in her home state of Tennessee that it’s time to vote.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” she wrote. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org,” Taylor wrote in her message.

While Taylor isn’t voicing support for any specific candidates as we head into the primaries, she previously endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Taylor Swift vote message
