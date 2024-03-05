Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote on Super Tuesday, Avoids Endorsing Any Candidates

Taylor Swift is encouraging her fans to vote on this Super Tuesday, though she is avoiding endorsing any of the candidates.

The 34-year-old singer put out a bipartisan message on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning (March 5), telling fans in her home state of Tennessee that it’s time to vote.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” she wrote. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org,” Taylor wrote in her message.

While Taylor isn’t voicing support for any specific candidates as we head into the primaries, she previously endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Did you see Taylor‘s latest announcement this week?