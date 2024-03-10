Laverne Cox & Julianne Hough Look So Good While Working as Red Carpet Hosts at Oscars 2024

Red carpet hosts Laverne Cox and Julianne Hough are making a statement on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The pair are working as hosts on the red carpet for the awards ceremony, which is taking place on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

With her hair styled in an elegant up-do, Laverne wowed in a gown with a trumpet style skirt and a gold top. She accessorized with a sheer black scarf, which gracefully fluttered around her as she posed for photos.

Julianne opted for a white dress with a silver and gold top and an empire waist. She slicked back her chic bob and kept her accessories simple.

FYI: Julianne is wearing Alexandre Vauthier. Laverne is wearing Mugler FW86 RTW and Al Zain necklace, Le Vian, Anabela Chan and ZYDO rings and Marco Morante custom neck sash.

