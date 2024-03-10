Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 5:28 pm

Laverne Cox & Julianne Hough Look So Good While Working as Red Carpet Hosts at Oscars 2024

Laverne Cox & Julianne Hough Look So Good While Working as Red Carpet Hosts at Oscars 2024

Red carpet hosts Laverne Cox and Julianne Hough are making a statement on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The pair are working as hosts on the red carpet for the awards ceremony, which is taking place on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Keep reading to find out more…

With her hair styled in an elegant up-do, Laverne wowed in a gown with a trumpet style skirt and a gold top. She accessorized with a sheer black scarf, which gracefully fluttered around her as she posed for photos.

Julianne opted for a white dress with a silver and gold top and an empire waist. She slicked back her chic bob and kept her accessories simple.

Did you see that another red carpet host tonight shared some very exciting baby news?!

Keep an eye on the site, and we’ll keep you updated on all things Oscars-related tonight. In the meantime, familiarize yourself with the list of nominees!

Find out which celebs are skipping the 2024 Oscars tonight (and see the reasons why, too!)

FYI: Julianne is wearing Alexandre Vauthier. Laverne is wearing Mugler FW86 RTW and Al Zain necklace, Le Vian, Anabela Chan and ZYDO rings and Marco Morante custom neck sash.

Scroll through all of the photos of Laverne Cox and Julianne Hough on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars…
Just Jared on Facebook
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 01
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 02
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 03
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 04
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 05
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 06
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 07
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 08
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 09
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 10
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 11
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 12
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 13
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 14
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 15
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 16
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 17
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 18
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 19
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 20
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 21
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 22
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 23
laverne cox julianne hough oscars red carpet 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Julianne Hough, Laverne Cox, Oscars