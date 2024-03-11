Seven Stars Left Out of Oscars 2024 In Memoriam Tribute (One is a Former Oscar Nominee)

The 2024 Oscars In Memoriam segment paid tribute to so many stars who have passed away in the last year, however, several noteworthy names wore omitted.

Celebrities such as Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Sinead O’Connor, and Paul Reubens were honored during the tribute, which was set to Andrea Bocelli and his son’s live rendition of “Time to Say Goodbye.”

The main In Memoriam segment granted each star an individual slide. Those who were left out appeared on a single slide together at the end of the tribute.

