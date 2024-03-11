Lukas Gage Responds to Archie Madekwe Dating Rumors Following Chris Appleton Divorce

Lukas Gage is addressing all of the rumors about his love life.

Last week, the 28-year-old White Lotus actor and Archie Madekwe sparked romance rumors when he introduced the 29-year-old Saltburn actor as his “husband” as they arrived at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s A Night for Young Hollywood party.

After his comments raised some eyebrows, Lukas set the record straight on his relationship with Archie.

Keep reading to find out more…“No, we’re not married. We are friends,” Lukas told TMZ. “Archie’s the best.”

Lukas went on to say that the dating rumors don’t bother him, adding, “I’ll take it as a compliment. Archie is a hottie. He’s a good one.”

Lukas also said that he’s focusing on himself these days and has decided to stop using dating apps for now.

“I took a break from them,” Lukas said. “They’re not for me right now. Right now, I’m finding myself. I’m just loving — I’m dating me.”

Lukas married celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton in April 2023 before Chris, 40, filed for divorce six months later in November.

If you missed it, Lukas cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage.