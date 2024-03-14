Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 3:01 pm

'Snowpiercer' Moves From TNT to AMC for Season 4, 14 Stars Returning & 2 Joining for Final Season!

Continue Here »

'Snowpiercer' Moves From TNT to AMC for Season 4, 14 Stars Returning & 2 Joining for Final Season!

Snowpiercer has a home for its fourth and final season.

Over a year after TNT decided not to air the drama’s final season, AMC confirmed that it will be the new home for the show on Thursday (March 14).

AMC has acquired exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons, via TVLine. The first three seasons will premiere on AMC+ later this year, while Season 4 will follow on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

In the series, seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 4…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Discovery
Posted to: Alison Wright, AMC, Clark Gregg, Daveed Diggs, EG, evergreen, Extended, Iddo Goldberg, Jaylin Fletcher, Jennifer Connelly, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Michael Aronov, Mickey Sumner, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, Rowan Blanchard, Sam Otto, Sean Bean, sheila vand, Slideshow, Snowpiercer, Television, TNT