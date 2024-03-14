'Snowpiercer' Moves From TNT to AMC for Season 4, 14 Stars Returning & 2 Joining for Final Season!

Snowpiercer has a home for its fourth and final season.

Over a year after TNT decided not to air the drama’s final season, AMC confirmed that it will be the new home for the show on Thursday (March 14).

AMC has acquired exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons, via TVLine. The first three seasons will premiere on AMC+ later this year, while Season 4 will follow on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

In the series, seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

