Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter's Boyfriends Travis Kelce & Barry Keoghan Finally Meet, Seemingly Without Them There!

Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce are dating two of the most famous music stars in the world right now and they just met for the first time!

Barry is dating Sabrina Carpenter and Travis is dating Taylor Swift. The two singers have been touring together for the past few months on the Eras Tour and both guys just went to shows in Singapore, though on different nights.

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player were both in attendance at Justin Timberlake‘s album release concert at the Wiltern Theater on Wednesday (March 13) in Los Angeles.

Barry took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him with Travis.

“When BK met TK,” he captioned the image that they took backstage. It doesn’t appear that either of them were joined by their girlfriends.

For those wondering, Travis‘s height is 6’5″ while Barry stands at 5’8″.

There were several other celebs in attendance at the concert.