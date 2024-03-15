Who Is Rose Hanbury? All About the Royal Affair Rumors & Theories

One name that you might be hearing a lot these days is Lady Rose Hanbury and it’s time to fill you in on everything you need to know about her.

For years, the 40-year-old Marchioness of Cholmondeley has been the subject of unsubstantiated rumors that she’s having an affair with Prince William. The rumors have resurfaced amid all the questions surrounding Kate Middleton‘s whereabouts these days.

There’s no proof of an affair, but Rose‘s name has been all over headlines around the world because of the theories and speculation on the internet.

Rose actually has a connection to Queen Elizabeth and her son Oliver was chosen to play a role in King Charles‘ coronation last year.

So, who is Rose and how is she connected to the royal family?

Rose is a former fashion model who has been friends with William and Kate for over a decade. It is believed that Rose and her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, have gone on double dates with the royal couple over the years. They have also been seen at several state events with the royals.

Here are some random facts about Rose!

She has a connection to Queen Elizabeth ! Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, was one of the bridesmaids at the late Queen’s wedding.

! Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, was one of the bridesmaids at the late Queen’s wedding. Rose met her husband David in 2003 and they got married in 2009, just one day after their engagement was announced.

met her husband in 2003 and they got married in 2009, just one day after their engagement was announced. The Cholmondeleys are parents to three children – twin boys Alexander and Oliver , 13, and seven-year-old Iris .

and , 13, and seven-year-old . Rose has a home in Norfolk that is very close to where Will and Kate have a home!

has a home in Norfolk that is very close to where and have a home! There were rumors years ago that Rose and Kate had a “falling out,” but that seemed to have been debunked by Rose‘s appearance at royal events and her son’s role in the coronation.

Stephen Colbert opened his talk show this week by discussing a conspiracy theory involving Rose.