Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 7:45 pm

Inside Justin Timberlake's Album Release Party: 70+ Photos Reveal All the Celebs Who Attended!

Justin Timberlake‘s new album Everything I Thought It Was is out in the world now and he celebrated its release with a star-studded party in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old singer hosted his album release party on Thursday night (March 14) at Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

In addition to Justin and his wife Jessica Biel, attendees included NSYNC members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

More stars there included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe, Babyface, Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw, Tobe Nwigwe, Michelle Buteau, Zane Lowe, Fisher Stevens, Lucky Daye, Jason Bolden, Adair Curtis, Rick Yorn, and many more.

Throughout the evening guests dined on a menu of Dan Tana’s specialties and danced to DJ sets by DJ Jadaboo and Donovan’s Yard.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos from inside the party…

Photos: Getty
