Ricky Martin Makes Rare Public Appearance with His 15-Year-Old Twin Sons

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 7:19 pm

Ricky Martin had the support of his 15-year-old twin sons at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale!

The 52-year-old singer and actor was joined by his sons Valentino and Matteo at the premiere on Thursday (March 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ricky welcomed his twin boys into the world as a single dad with help from a surrogate back in 2008. He also shares five-year-old daughter Lucia and four-year-old son Renn with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

The entertainer has said that his kids are his biggest critics.

“They tell me, ‘Dad, yesterday was better than today. What’s going on with your singing?’ They are very honest, and I appreciate it,” he told Access Hollywood in November 2020. “[They say], ‘I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.’ This is what’s happening in this house.”

See photos of the rest of the cast at the premiere!
