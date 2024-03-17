Khloe Kardashian Says She & Kourtney Were 'Banned' From Giving Speeches - Here's Why

Khloe Kardashian is clearing the air after her sister Kourtney said that she “gave up giving speeches.”

According to the reality star founder, she and her Kourtney were actually “banned” from speaking to an audience.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (March 15), Kourtney shared a photo of herself making a toast. She wrote that she gave up speeches after she and Khloe gave a drunken speech at Kim Kardashian‘s wedding.

Khloe took to her own story to explain what really happened.

“This is a True story although she used the word ‘gave up’ we were been BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding,” she wrote. “It was not pretty for either one of us but I’m sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. i vote to Bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who’s with me.”

Clearly, Kourtney agreed with Khloe‘s version of the story. She reshared the post with the update, writing, “Oops we were BANNED!”

