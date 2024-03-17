New Report Suggests When & How Kate Middleton Will Address Her Public Absence Amid Conspiracies

Kate Middleton will explain her health condition soon, according to a new report.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that she’ll likely be talking about it after Easter, amid much speculation about her whereabouts, heightened by a Photoshop scandal.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” a source close to Kate told the outlet, adding that she is expected to speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

Kensington Palace revealed in January that the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery,” which was successful. She has since been privately recovering at home and canceled all planned official appearances until April.

“Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person,” the insider tells Us. “She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

“She doesn’t hide things and doesn’t have that ability to sneak around,” the source added, saying she’s expected to “open up to a regular person” because she “doesn’t want all this fuss and bother.”

The Sunday Times also reported that the princess will share further details on her own terms during a public engagement.

She just missed the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

